Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.79. 23,091,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056,171. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 367,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,082,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,792,000 after purchasing an additional 982,409 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

