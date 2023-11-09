Waltonchain Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $1.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,253,839 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

