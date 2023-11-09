Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $125,776.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $125,776.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $59,790.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 398,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

