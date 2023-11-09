Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of WBD opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

