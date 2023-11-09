Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 1,601 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

