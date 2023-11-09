Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,881 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.20% of Radiant Logistics worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 234,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

