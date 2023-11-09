Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.15% of BioAtla worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 71.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $1.65 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCAB

BioAtla Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.