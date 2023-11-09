Wasatch Advisors LP Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $8,479,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $169.41 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $190.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

