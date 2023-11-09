Wasatch Advisors LP Has $5.40 Million Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,277 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 1.10% of CS Disco worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 103.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CS Disco by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. Research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Offerdahl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

