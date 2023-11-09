Wasatch Advisors LP Has $6.11 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 28,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.