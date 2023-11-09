Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $511.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.90 and a 1 year high of $513.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.65.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

