Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $5.96 Million in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,962,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 147,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.