Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 82,667 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,667 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of nLIGHT worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.91.

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.