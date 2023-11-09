Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $700.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 23,150 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $497,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,828.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

