Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 12,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

