Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 246,190 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of AFC Gamma worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.04. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). AFC Gamma had a net margin of 47.27% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 107.26%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

