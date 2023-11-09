Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,108 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 75.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 308,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $630.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.