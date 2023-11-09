Wedbush Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $15.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 42.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 20,663,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,180,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $431,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

