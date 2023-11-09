Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,786 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $197,762,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE XYL traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.72. 93,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.