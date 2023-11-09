Weil Company Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.94. 386,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

