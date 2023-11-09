Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $16.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s previous close.

WBD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 14,216,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,513,254. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

