Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is Presima Securities ULC’s 7th Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 5.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.15. 411,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,961. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

