Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,549,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 2,336,119 shares.The stock last traded at $86.27 and had previously closed at $88.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.
Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
