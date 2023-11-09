WEMIX Price Tops $1.87 (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $605.68 million and $15.97 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 48% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 977,488,730 coins and its circulating supply is 323,104,316 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 977,463,945.6024072 with 323,079,786.09875286 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.98741931 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $23,182,775.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars.

