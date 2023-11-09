West Coast Financial LLC Buys 208 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $6,686,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.65. 1,270,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.