West Coast Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,284 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

EMR stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

