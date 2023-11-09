West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.86. 565,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,939,179. The company has a market cap of $452.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $200.02 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

