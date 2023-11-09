West Coast Financial LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.35. 34,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,127. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.67 and a 200 day moving average of $198.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.