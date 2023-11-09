West Coast Financial LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. 3,471,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,799,209. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $410.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.