West Coast Financial LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.74.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
