West Coast Financial LLC Invests $530,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 113,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

