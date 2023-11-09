Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Weyco Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Weyco Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyco Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weyco Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

