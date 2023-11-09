Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,114,765 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

