Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $285.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

