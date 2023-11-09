Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

