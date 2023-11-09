Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 11,408 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

WGO opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,833 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $31,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $8,367,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

