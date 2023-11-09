WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $218.65 million and approximately $2.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02186575 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

