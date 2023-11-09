W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 791,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,413,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.