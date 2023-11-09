Wynnstay Properties Plc (WSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50 on December 15th

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Wynnstay Properties stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.52) on Thursday. Wynnstay Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($8.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of £18.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,642.86 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 686.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 676.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynnstay Properties news, insider Ross Owen purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($10,801.14). Insiders own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

