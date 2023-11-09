Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $34.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xencor traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 51912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor
Xencor Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
