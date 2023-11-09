Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $19.71. Xometry shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 108,800 shares.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $841.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,258 shares of company stock worth $513,271. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 363,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 29.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.