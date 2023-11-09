XYO (XYO) Market Cap Reaches $49.60 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. XYO has a market capitalization of $49.60 million and approximately $761,068.12 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,475.47 or 1.00159402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0037395 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $743,580.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.