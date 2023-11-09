Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,251,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yelp by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yelp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

