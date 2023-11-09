YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.
YouGov Trading Down 0.4 %
LON YOU opened at GBX 946 ($11.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,064.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 842.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.33. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 642 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,185 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.
YouGov Company Profile
