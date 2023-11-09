YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.

YouGov Trading Down 0.4 %

LON YOU opened at GBX 946 ($11.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,064.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 842.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 928.33. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 642 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,185 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

