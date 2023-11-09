Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Reduced by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

