Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zymeworks and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymeworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zymeworks currently has a consensus target price of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 75.27%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks $412.48 million 1.17 $124.34 million $3.11 2.28 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Zymeworks and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zymeworks has higher revenue and earnings than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Zymeworks has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Zymeworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zymeworks and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks 44.47% 43.50% 33.26% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zymeworks beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. It also develops a pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in oncology, including immuno-oncology agents and other therapeutic areas. The company has strategic partnerships and collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd.; Celgene Corporation; Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Atreca, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

