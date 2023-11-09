Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.11 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.11.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.30 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

