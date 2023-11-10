15,987 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

