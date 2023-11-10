17,863 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

