19,459 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

